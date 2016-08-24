Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bondholders seek to tear up monster swap debt to Lloyds, UBS

Bondholders in Fairhold Securitisation, a pre-crisis CMBS deal backed by sheltered housing ground rents in the UK, are pushing to tear up a huge swap liability in the structure, which could leave Lloyds and UBS, the swap counterparties, more than £500m out of pocket.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 24 Aug 2016

Last week, bondholders voted on a meeting to fund legal proceeding against Lloyds (originally HBOS) and UBS, seeking to “rescind the swaps and to claim restitution of all payments made by the issuer to UBS and HBOS as issuer swap counterparties in respect of the swaps”.

When the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.17
2 Citi 5,912 16 11.91
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 8.94
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.63
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.63

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%