BNG grabs eight year tap as Land NRW picks banks

BNG mandated DZ Bank, NordLB and UniCredit to sell the tap. The borrower initially targeted €250m but was able to sell €400m after receiving €470m of orders.The same syndicate opened the line in May 2016, with a €750m trade. Wednesday's tap was the first reopening of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.