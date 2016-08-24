China Orient thrives on strong demand to price tight

Joint global co-ordinators Bank of China International and Standard Chartered launched the five year transaction in the morning local time, with initial price thoughts released in the 170bp over US Treasuries area.Joint bookrunners and joint lead managers included Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, China Construction Bank ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.