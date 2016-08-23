Watermark
Gagfah repays €2bn CMBS in funding shift

The senior loans backing German Residential Funding 2013-1 have been repaid, in a move that will hand back nearly €2bn to CMBS investors who bought the deal, with no replacement deal likely.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 23 Aug 2016
The shift in funding strategy reflects the retreat of private equity firms from the German rental market. Gagfah, the German property firm, issued the deal three years ago, when the European CMBS market was hot, refinancing a pre-crisis CMBS. At the time, Gagfah was still owned by US ...

