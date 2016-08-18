Watermark
Green market to be safe haven in tricky winter

The euro market is braced for a difficult close to the year. Given the turbulent conditions expected, green bonds may come into their own.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 18 Aug 2016

Public sector borrowers are bracing themselves for leaner times ahead, ensuring that they have enough liquidity to ride out some potentially volatile events.

"With the US presidential election and the referendum in Italy, there is a lot of uncertainty ahead," said an SSA syndicate banker in London. 

However, many ...

