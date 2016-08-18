ECBC's Bertalot: covered bonds to go global

GlobalCapital: What can you say about the implication of Brexit for covered bonds?Bertalot: A new page of the history book has been written. This is a trigger for Europe to pull together and on a personal level I feel very sad about the UK’s decision, as I ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.