USPP mart set to shake off summer slumber

Latest estimates from market participants have put the volume for 2016 so far between $24bn and $26bn, which is thought to represent a 10%-15% drop on the same period last year.A slowdown of deals from European issuers has driven the numbers lower, despite Germany’s Infineon securing one ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.