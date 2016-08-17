BMW scores with A$150m Aussie MTN

The German carmaker originally planned to issue A$100m but, given the positive response from investors, lead banks TD Securities and ANZ were able to grow the deal to A$150m. The bond was priced at mid-swaps plus 87bp.“We didn’t expect this kind of response, given that it’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.