JPM gives syndicate head new 'credit product development' job
JP Morgan has given co-head of global syndicate Ryan O'Grady a job leading the newly established 'credit product development' team. Meanwhile, reporting lines on the desk have changed, and the bank's public finance syndicate has joined the global desk.
The "Credit Product Development" team is supposed to "better deliver the full range of credit products" and "partner more effectively with investment banking coverage, sales and marketing as well as other lines of business", according to an internal memo from Guy America and Matt Cherwin, co-heads of
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.