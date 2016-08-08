Less than a week to vote in The Cover 2016 Awards poll

There are less than three percentage points separating the average overall vote between the first and second place for the Global House of the Year award. One firmer has a stronger endorsement from investors while the other is more narrowly favoured by the issuers.Likewise, votes for the best ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.