Global Derivatives Awards 2016 — the nominees

Nominees are now invited to pitch for each award over the coming weeks. A GlobalCapital editorial panel will decide the winners.

These awards honour the companies, platforms, services and products that have made an impact on the global derivatives market during the last 12 months.

Considerations for each category will include unique products and services, technological innovation, commitments to new markets, measures to improve efficiency and liquidity, initiatives to help improve market stability and oversight, as well as client guidance and advocacy.

Derivatives bank of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Société Générale

UBS

Equity derivatives bank of the year

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS

FX derivatives bank of the year

Barclays

Citi

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

UBS

Interest rate derivatives bank of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Société Générale

Credit derivatives bank of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Credit Suisse

JP Morgan

Volatility derivatives bank of the year

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

Structured products bank of the year

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

Société Générale

UBS

Research and strategy bank of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Société Générale

UBS

Clearing bank of the year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citi

Credit Suisse

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan

Single dealer electronic platform of the year

Barclays

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS

Non-bank market maker of the year

Citadel Securities

Susquehanna International Group

XTX Markets

Virtu Financial

Hedge fund of the year

Citadel

DE Shaw

Millennium Management

Two Sigma Investments

Asset manager of the year

Amundi

BlackRock

State Street

Vanguard

Global law firm of the year – overall

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

European law firm of the year – regulatory

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

European law firm of the year – transactions

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Norton Rose Fulbright

Asia-Pacific law firm of the year – regulatory

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Asia-Pacific law firm of the year – transactions

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

King & Wood Mallesons

Linklaters

Data and analytics vendor of the year

Bloomberg

ICE Data Services

IHS Markit

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information

Index product creator and developer of the year

FTSE Russell

IHS Markit

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Stoxx

Index admin and benchmark services provider of the year

Bloomberg

IHS Markit

Intercontinental Exchange

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Equity derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

FX derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Interest rate derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Credit derivatives interdealer broker of the year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Creditex

Icap

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Swap execution facility of the year – CLOB

BGC

ICAP

Tradeweb DW

Tradition

Tullett Prebon

Swap execution facility of the year – RFQ

Bloomberg

Thomson Reuters

Tradeweb Markets

trueEX

360T

Swap execution facility of the year – overall

ICAP

Tradeweb Markets

Tradition

trueEX

Tullett Prebon

Compression/compaction service of the year

Capitalab (BGC Partners)

CME

Tradeweb

TriOptima

trueEX

Derivatives clearing house of the year

CME Group

Eurex Clearing

ICE Clear

SwapClear/LCH.Clearnet

Global derivatives exchange of the year

Chicago Board Options Exchange

CME Group

Eurex

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

European derivatives exchange of the year

CME Group

Eurex

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

London Stock Exchange

Asia-Pacific derivatives exchange of the year

Hong Kong Exchange

Japan Exchange Group

Korea Exchange

Singapore Exchange





