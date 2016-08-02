Watermark
Global Derivatives Awards 2016 — the nominees

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the preliminary shortlist of nominees for its Global Derivatives Awards 2016. Nominations are based upon market feedback and research conducted in recent months. Winners will be unveiled at a gala dinner in London in September.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 02 Aug 2016
Nominees are now invited to pitch for each award over the coming weeks. A GlobalCapital editorial panel will decide the winners.

These awards honour the companies, platforms, services and products that have made an impact on the global derivatives market during the last 12 months.

Considerations for each category will include unique products and services, technological innovation, commitments to new markets, measures to improve efficiency and liquidity, initiatives to help improve market stability and oversight, as well as client guidance and advocacy.

Derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
UBS

Equity derivatives bank of the year
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS

FX derivatives bank of the year
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP Morgan
UBS

Interest rate derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale

Credit derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Credit Suisse
JP Morgan

Volatility derivatives bank of the year
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale

Structured products bank of the year
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
Société Générale
UBS

Research and strategy bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Société Générale
UBS

Clearing bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citi
Credit Suisse
HSBC
Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan

Single dealer electronic platform of the year
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS

Non-bank market maker of the year
Citadel Securities
Susquehanna International Group
XTX Markets
Virtu Financial

Hedge fund of the year
Citadel
DE Shaw
Millennium Management
Two Sigma Investments

Asset manager of the year
Amundi
BlackRock
State Street
Vanguard

Global law firm of the year – overall
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster

European law firm of the year – regulatory
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster

European law firm of the year – transactions
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Norton Rose Fulbright

Asia-Pacific law firm of the year – regulatory
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Linklaters

Asia-Pacific law firm of the year – transactions
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Linklaters

Data and analytics vendor of the year
Bloomberg
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information

Index product creator and developer of the year
 FTSE Russell
IHS Markit
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx

Index admin and benchmark services provider of the year
Bloomberg
IHS Markit
Intercontinental Exchange
S&P Dow Jones Indices

Interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon

Equity derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon

FX derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon

Interest rate derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon

Credit derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Creditex
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon

Swap execution facility of the year – CLOB
BGC
ICAP
Tradeweb DW
Tradition
Tullett Prebon

Swap execution facility of the year – RFQ
Bloomberg
Thomson Reuters
Tradeweb Markets
trueEX
360T

Swap execution facility of the year – overall
ICAP
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition
trueEX
Tullett Prebon

Compression/compaction service of the year
Capitalab (BGC Partners)
CME
Tradeweb
TriOptima
trueEX

Derivatives clearing house of the year
CME Group
Eurex Clearing
ICE Clear
SwapClear/LCH.Clearnet

Global derivatives exchange of the year
Chicago Board Options Exchange
CME Group
Eurex
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

European derivatives exchange of the year
 CME Group
Eurex
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
London Stock Exchange

Asia-Pacific derivatives exchange of the year
Hong Kong Exchange
Japan Exchange Group
Korea Exchange
Singapore Exchange


For all editorial and award enquiries:

Dan Alderson

Derivatives Editor, GlobalCapital

+44 7779 7311

dan.alderson@globalcapital.com


To attend the awards dinner and for sponsorship opportunities:

Daniel Elton

Commercial Director of Events

+44 (0)20 7779 7305

daniel.elton@globalcapital.com

