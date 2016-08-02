Global Derivatives Awards 2016 — the nominees

Nominees are now invited to pitch for each award over the coming weeks. A GlobalCapital editorial panel will decide the winners.
These awards honour the companies, platforms, services and products that have made an impact on the global derivatives market during the last 12 months.
Considerations for each category will include unique products and services, technological innovation, commitments to new markets, measures to improve efficiency and liquidity, initiatives to help improve market stability and oversight, as well as client guidance and advocacy.
Derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
UBS
Equity derivatives bank of the year
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
FX derivatives bank of the year
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP Morgan
UBS
Interest rate derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
Credit derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Credit Suisse
JP Morgan
Volatility derivatives bank of the year
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
Structured products bank of the year
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
Société Générale
UBS
Research and strategy bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Société Générale
UBS
Clearing bank of the year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citi
Credit Suisse
HSBC
Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan
Single dealer electronic platform of the year
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Non-bank market maker of the year
Citadel Securities
Susquehanna International Group
XTX Markets
Virtu Financial
Hedge fund of the year
Citadel
DE Shaw
Millennium Management
Two Sigma Investments
Asset manager of the year
Amundi
BlackRock
State Street
Vanguard
Global law firm of the year – overall
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
European law firm of the year – regulatory
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
European law firm of the year – transactions
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Norton Rose Fulbright
Asia-Pacific law firm of the year – regulatory
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Asia-Pacific law firm of the year – transactions
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Linklaters
Data and analytics vendor of the year
Bloomberg
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Index product creator and developer of the year
FTSE Russell
IHS Markit
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx
Index admin and benchmark services provider of the year
Bloomberg
IHS Markit
Intercontinental Exchange
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Equity derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
FX derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Interest rate derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Credit derivatives interdealer broker of the year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Creditex
Icap
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Swap execution facility of the year – CLOB
BGC
ICAP
Tradeweb DW
Tradition
Tullett Prebon
Swap execution facility of the year – RFQ
Bloomberg
Thomson Reuters
Tradeweb Markets
trueEX
360T
Swap execution facility of the year – overall
ICAP
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition
trueEX
Tullett Prebon
Compression/compaction service of the year
Capitalab (BGC Partners)
CME
Tradeweb
TriOptima
trueEX
Derivatives clearing house of the year
CME Group
Eurex Clearing
ICE Clear
SwapClear/LCH.Clearnet
Global derivatives exchange of the year
Chicago Board Options Exchange
CME Group
Eurex
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
European derivatives exchange of the year
CME Group
Eurex
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
London Stock Exchange
Asia-Pacific derivatives exchange of the year
Hong Kong Exchange
Japan Exchange Group
Korea Exchange
Singapore Exchange
