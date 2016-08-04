Watermark
Wells launches risk retention test CMBS at 2016 tights

Wells Fargo on Thursday launched the first ever risk retention compliant CMBS, bringing the benchmark triple-A class at 94bp over swaps, the tightest level of 2016 and 14bp tighter than the the most recent offering, demonstrating willingness on the part of investors to pay up for deal in which issuers have skin in the game.

  • By Max Adams
  • 04 Aug 2016

The $870.6m deal, WFCM 2016-BNK1, will be issued with sponsors Wells FargoBank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley retaining a combined “vertical” interest in each tranche equal to 5% of the whole deal. This retained interest, called the ‘RRI’ class in the deal, is sized at $43.52m.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.17
2 Citi 5,912 16 11.91
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 8.94
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.63
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.63

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%