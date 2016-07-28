Watermark
LSE aims to disrupt 'old fashioned' private debt

The London Stock Exchange will launch an online private placement platform later this year, hoping to standardise and streamline access to the debt markets for some of Europe's SMEs, and replace "old fashioned" platforms like the Euro PP market. But bankers and lawyers working in Europe's existing private debt markets question the future of the new initiative, writes Silas Brown.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 28 Jul 2016
The new platform is the final piece to an SME initiative LSE has been running since 2012, called the "Elite Club", aiming to prepare SMEs to raise financing. The club began in 2012, targeting unlisted companies with a roughly 15% growth rate. The programme trains the accepted companies ...

