Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Teva wraps up jumbo M&A deal with triple tranche Swissie

Teva completed the final leg of the bond financing for its acquisition of Allergan's generic drugs business on Thursday, issuing a Sfr1bn ($1bn) triple tranche Swiss franc deal.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 21 Jul 2016

The Baa1/BBB/BBB+ rated issuer announced a Sfr300m two year tranche, a Sfr350m six year tranche, and a Sfr350m nine year tranche on Thursday morning. HSBC, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse were active lead managers. Barclays, Mizuho and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were passive leads.

The lead managers introduced ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,508.08 364 6.25%
2 JPMorgan 97,784.73 366 6.14%
3 Citi 84,601.27 342 5.31%
4 Deutsche Bank 71,384.10 258 4.48%
5 Barclays 69,999.02 264 4.40%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 17,006.58 79 3.78%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,005.21 53 3.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,641.39 46 3.25%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,081.64 69 3.13%
5 Barclays 13,776.00 47 3.06%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 10.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,080.76 31 10.42%
3 Citi 4,191.20 14 8.59%
4 Barclays 3,601.58 19 7.38%
5 JPMorgan 2,917.70 22 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 19,800.96 148 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,389.63 118 9.72%
3 Barclays 15,694.41 95 8.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,523.50 95 8.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,320.36 90 8.56%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 17,632.56 70
2 Deutsche Bank 17,148.10 44
3 Barclays 15,931.73 45
4 HSBC 14,373.06 62
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,823.64 63