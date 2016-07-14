Issuers churn out $3bn in CMBS as spreads recover
US CMBS issuers have cranked out over $3bn in conduit and single borrower offerings in the past week, as spreads in the sector tighten in on the back of low supply and a muted reaction to the Brexit event last month.
Following a deal from Société Générale
on July 1, which was buffeted by headwinds related to Brexit and a slow market going into the July 4 holiday, three more conduit transactions have hit the market. Last Friday, JP Morgan
and Deutsche Bank
priced a $939.2m
...
