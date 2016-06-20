Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Poll - last chance to vote!

For the past three years GlobalCapital has sought to uncover the myths and opportunities in the exciting and growing sustainable and responsible capital markets — notably the growing green bond market — through our landmark special reports. This year we are joining forces with Euromoney Conferences to bring the market a thorough and valuable round-up of the market with a combined conference and special report. As part of this venture we are pleased to announce that we will be launching our first Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards.

Winners of the Awards will be announced at an evening reception at the Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Conference in Amsterdam on September 6. The awards will recognise the issuers, investors, bookrunners and second opinion providers that have proved themselves successful, innovative and forward-thinking in their SRI capital markets activities.

The awards will result from an extensive market poll. We are inviting banks and investors to vote for issuers and issuers and investors to vote for banks. There are additional categories including best SRI investor, second opinion provider and law firm — and awards that specifically recognise important areas such as post-deal reporting and transparency about use of proceeds. We also have an award for Most Influential Champion of the Market.

We ask voters to consider not just the largest issuers or banks with the biggest market shares, but also to reward innovation or boldness, the provision of expert advice in unpredictable times, or the ability to unearth new pots of investor demand.

The poll is closing soon, so please vote now!





The full list of this year's categories are:

Banks

Overall Most Impressive Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Public Sector Borrowers

Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Municipal/Local Authority Borrowers

Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Private Sector Borrowers (financials and companies)

Most Impressive Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Bank for Asia Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets





Issuers

Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Green/SRI Municipal/Local Authority Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer (including covered bonds)

Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal Reporting

Best Green/SRI Issuer for Transparent Green Bond Issuance Process/Use of Proceeds Information





People

Most Influential Champion of the Market

Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Banker

Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investor (person)





Other

Most Valuable Innovation for the Green/SRI Bond Market

Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider (including rating agencies)

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm

Most Supportive Jurisdiction/Government Policy for Green/SRI Bonds

Best Green/SRI Law Firm





Deals

Public Sector Green Bond Deal of the Year

Private Sector Green Bond Deal of the Year

Social Bond Deal of the Year

Green/SRI Covered Bond Deal of the Year

Green/SRI ABS Deal of the Year

Green/SRI Project Bond Deal of the Year

Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal

Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Asian Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year



