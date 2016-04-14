Shriram in driver’s seat for first overseas rupee loan
Indian company Shriram Transport Finance is holding conversations with banks for a rupee denominated offshore syndicated loan — the first of its kind. The talks follow a change in guidelines late last year for overseas debt raising, as the central bank encourages the development of the Masala market.
Shriram, a leading commercial vehicles financer in India, was given a BB+ rating by Fitch in March. The company is understood to be in talks for an offshore rupee loan with Deutsche Bank at the helm. Separately, HSBC and Standard Chartered are understood to have been roped in
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.