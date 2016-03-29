Watermark
US CLOs risk catching cold from Valeant woes

Concerns are growing in the US CLO market about the state of pharmaceutical giant Valeant Pharmaceuticals, as the Canadian company's stock price continues to fall, touching the lowest levels in five years in March.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 29 Mar 2016
On Wednesday the company continued to show problems after it wrote to its investors to ask for a waiver in regards to filing its annual report. The delay in filing would put it at risk of defaulting on its $30bn worth of debt. The company’s waiver must be ...

