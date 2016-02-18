Late arrival: MTR HK$15bn marks return after nine years
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp has a reputation for recalibrating pricing in the region’s syndicated loan market and its latest HK$15bn ($1.9bn) dual-tranche facility is no different. The company has returned to the market after a gap of nearly 10 years, but its long absence is unlikely to pose a challenge, writes Shruti Chaturvedi.
MTR Corp is seeking a loan of HK$15bn ($1.9bn) in two tranches and has picked a quartet of banks for the deal. Bank of China, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, HSBC and Mizuho are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the loan, which is split evenly between a
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.