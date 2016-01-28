Haitong International hunts for HK$8bn in two tranches

Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, HSBC, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Standard Chartered and Wing Lung Bank launched the deal on Wednesday, said a banker at one of these lenders.Like its past borrowings, Haitong is raising a part ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.