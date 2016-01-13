Yuan’t gonna believe it: Russia’s Norilsk mines Chinese banks for loans

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

In a starved Russian loan market peppered with asset backed loans, three Chinese banks have lent a highly prized unsecured credit facility of Rmb4.8bn ($730m) to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. It is the latest sign of the increasing importance of Chinese money in a Russian economy increasingly squeezed by international sanctions and falling oil prices. Elly Whittaker reports.

Want full access to GlobalCapital? If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access. Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets. Don't miss out! Free trial

Read the magazine on your mobile device