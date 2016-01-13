Yuan’t gonna believe it: Russia’s Norilsk mines Chinese banks for loans
In a starved Russian loan market peppered with asset backed loans, three Chinese banks have lent a highly prized unsecured credit facility of Rmb4.8bn ($730m) to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. It is the latest sign of the increasing importance of Chinese money in a Russian economy increasingly squeezed by international sanctions and falling oil prices. Elly Whittaker reports.
Norilsk’s latest deal is not only a rare unsecured loan but also a new relationship forged with Chinese banks. Support from Chinese lenders has grown sharply since Norilsk’s last loan in 2013
, when there was just one, China Construction Bank (CCB). That 2013 loan was a $2.3bn five
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.