Watermark
Go to Global edition

Natixis hires Huang for green and sustainable finance

Natixis has appointed Chaoni Huang as a director of green and sustainable solutions for Asia Pacific, according to a Monday press release.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 04:15 AM


Huang reports globally to Orith Azoulay, global head of green and sustainable solutions, and locally to Raghu Narain, head of investment banking for Asia Pacific.

Based in Hong Kong, Huang will be an “instrumental member” of Natixis’s newly formed global green and sustainable hub, which was ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,211.39 84 6.34%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.53%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,684.70 57 4.57%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,241.77 53 4.40%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.27%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,316.02 235 7.90%
2 Citi 34,267.00 196 7.89%
3 JPMorgan 26,001.66 142 5.99%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,396.54 110 4.93%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,923.39 139 4.59%

Asian polls & awards