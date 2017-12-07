Natixis hires Huang for green and sustainable finance

Huang reports globally to Orith Azoulay, global head of green and sustainable solutions, and locally to Raghu Narain, head of investment banking for Asia Pacific.Based in Hong Kong, Huang will be an “instrumental member” of Natixis’s newly formed global green and sustainable hub, which was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.