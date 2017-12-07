Wuhan, Hefei continue Chinese LGFV bond onslaught

Issuance from LGFVs has finally perked up following a very quiet year, with a flurry of borrowers from areas like Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Tianjin, Qingdao, Yiwu and Yunnan selling bonds over the past few weeks.This week alone, three issuers Qingdao Conson Development (Group) Co, Chengdu ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.