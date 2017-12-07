Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Brazilians fill pockets as investors endure late LatAm flurry

EM bond investors’ hopes of a quiet end to the year were dashed by Brazilian issuers seizing the chance to clinch financing ahead of next year’s presidential elections as four credits from Latin America’s largest economy issued in dollars this week.

  • By Oliver West
  • 07 Dec 2017
Brazil’s share of LatAm issuance had already shot up to way over 20% year-to-date, having slumped to below 10% in 2015 and got stuck at 15% last year. But the post-Thanksgiving rush that began with Cemig and Votorantim last week and continued with Minerva, Itaú, Gol and BTG ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 67,792.67 309 9.77%
2 HSBC 61,749.44 348 8.90%
3 JPMorgan 58,350.96 250 8.41%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,414.87 134 4.67%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 30,792.40 218 4.44%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 19,405.54 56 14.24%
2 JPMorgan 16,175.95 60 11.87%
3 HSBC 15,707.62 42 11.53%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,065.11 48 8.86%
5 Santander 11,398.01 43 8.37%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,898.28 91 13.19%
2 Citi 24,868.49 86 12.20%
3 HSBC 17,667.52 67 8.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,385.92 29 5.09%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 10,214.05 48 5.01%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,133.69 26 8.77%
2 UniCredit 2,986.04 23 8.35%
3 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 7.84%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.26%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.44%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 12,906.34 183 21.82%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 5,764.36 47 9.74%
3 ICICI Bank 5,706.63 152 9.65%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 5,552.05 162 9.39%
5 HDFC Bank 2,786.90 77 4.71%