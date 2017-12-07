YPF draws flat curve as investors drill for Argentina O&G

B2/B+/B rated YPF announced initial price thoughts of a 105 dollar price for a tap of its $750m 6.95% July 2027s issued earlier this year, and mid 7% for a new 30 year maturing in December 2047.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.