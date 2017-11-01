Watermark
Itaú prices tightest Brazilian AT1 on back of huge book

Brazil’s largest private sector bank, and probably the most robust lender in the country, jumped on a wave of enthusiasm for Brazilian credit to raise $1.25bn of additional tier one capital on Tuesday.

  • By Oliver West
  • 09:30 PM

Ba3/BB/BB+ rated Itaú had on Monday announced initial price thoughts of mid-6% for a planned benchmark sized perpetual non-cumulative junior subordinated note, looking to become the second Brazilian financial institution to issue a Basel III-compliant AT1 in under a week.

Bondholders had flocked to Banco Votorantim’s B/CCC+ rated $300m ...

