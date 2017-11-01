Winds blow in La Rioja’s favour for tap

Leads UBS and Puente set initial price thoughts of high 7% for the tap of B+/B rated La Rioja’s 9.75% amortising February 2025s, which were initially issued for $200m at 98.834, with a yield of 10%, in February.Even then, credit analysts thought that the double digit return on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.