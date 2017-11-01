Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Natixis inks ECM alliance with Oddo

Natixis has signed a five year strategic alliance with Franco-German brokerage Oddo BHF that will see the two combine their equity trading and capital markets business in a move triggered by the arrival of MiFID II in January 2018.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 08:00 PM

Natixis will take a 5% stake in Oddo BHF and transfer its equity broking and equity research activities in France to its partner. Natixis will take control of the combined equity capital markets businesses of both businesses.

“Natixis and Oddo BHF are seeking a long-term partnership geared ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 410,157.80 1559 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 374,329.30 1699 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 355,769.11 1281 7.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 264,681.04 904 5.83%
5 Barclays 262,378.33 1043 5.78%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 44,828.30 188 6.90%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,905.56 132 5.68%
3 BNP Paribas 34,520.41 203 5.31%
4 JPMorgan 32,206.04 109 4.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,868.41 102 4.90%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,329.49 103 8.76%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,476.82 98 7.25%
3 Citi 17,646.93 109 6.93%
4 UBS 17,372.80 70 6.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,096.75 96 6.71%