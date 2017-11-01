Growthpoint shelves deal, adds to SA woes
South African property investment company Growthpoint postponed a euro denominated five year note on Wednesday suggesting that even high quality credits from the country will struggle to do deals as investors turn increasingly negative on it.
Baa3 rated Growthpoint met investors for a debut euro denominated transaction last week, and on Monday issued a statement to say that a five year euro note was expected with price talk in the region of mid to high 2%. But no deal had materialised by Wednesday lunchtime
