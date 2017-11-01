Watermark
Toyota becomes latest issuer to return to Eurodollars

A number of bond traders will do well to remember the last time the Eurodollar market was deemed to be hot. But with four deals in in as many weeks, traders under 30 are having to learn about this market again. This week it was the turn of Toyota to rejoin a market it once frequently used.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 07:30 PM

Toyota, rated Aa3/AA-, had gone over a decade without issuing a retail targeted Eurodollar deal. In May 2007 it sold a $150m three year trade with a coupon of 5.125%.

But it brought a trade on Tuesday that followed the lead of NestléAdecco and BMW. Nestlé sold a five ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 171,309.25 746 7.19%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 151,333.92 698 6.35%
3 Citi 135,068.95 722 5.67%
4 Goldman Sachs 108,843.12 467 4.57%
5 Barclays 103,628.35 470 4.35%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,789.56 144 8.72%
2 Barclays 24,966.43 102 7.31%
3 Deutsche Bank 23,606.46 99 6.91%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,544.30 110 6.01%
5 HSBC 19,250.97 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,407.55 67 8.11%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,683.79 60 7.41%
3 Credit Suisse 6,525.84 66 6.29%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.09%
5 BNP Paribas 5,879.76 64 5.67%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 35,990.71 281 10.72%
2 Citi 28,403.14 226 8.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,438.96 242 8.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,463.41 178 7.29%
5 Barclays 22,652.79 148 6.75%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,772.82 143 6.40%
2 Deutsche Bank 27,663.24 100 6.37%
3 Barclays 27,083.59 125 6.24%
4 HSBC 25,832.31 126 5.95%
5 Citi 23,113.04 101 5.32%