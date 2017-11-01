Watermark
VW Bank back with a bang

Volkswagen Bank GmbH sold sold its first bond for more than three years this week. The banking services subsidiary of German car manufacturer Volkswagen printed a €2bn triple-tranche deal on Wednesday.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 07:15 PM
VW Bank’s parent has been a frequent issuer in euros in 2017, but VW Bank was a frequent issuer of floating rate notes up until 2014, and it included a 3.5 year FRN in the package it sold on Wednesday. The A3/BBB+ rated company also offered 5.5 and ...

