Iceland lumbers up in euros as investors predict Fed bonus

The Republic of Iceland looks set to bring its first syndication in more than three years before the year end, after mandating banks on Wednesday to run a euro trade.Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Nomura are leads for the potential five year Reg ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.