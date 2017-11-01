Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Rare appearance from Canada tops November dollar charts

The highest scoring dollar benchmark on BondMarker in November was a five year effort from Canada: its first international print since 2015.

  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 05:15 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

Canada’s $3bn 2% November 2022 scored an average of nine out of 10 across the five categories available for scoring (pricing, structure/maturity, quality of the investor distribution, timing, performance).

Leads BMO Capital Markets, Citi, HSBC, Scotiabank and TD Securities priced the deal on November 7.

“It’s a rare name that everyone loves, which you can see from EDC deals,” said a banker away from the deal at the time of pricing. “There’s a lot of support for Canadian names, which are rare, high quality and offer a bit of a pickup versus US Treasuries. I’m not surprised it has gone well and it was good timing from the issuer’s perspective.”

In second and third place were prints from Japan Bank for International Cooperation: a $1.5bn 10 year tranche that took an average score of 8.9, with particularly impressive marks in the structure/maturity and timing categories; and a $1.5bn five year piece executed as part of the same deal. Barclays, Daiwa Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan led the deal on November 7.

Want to learn more about BondMarker? Go to www.about.globalcapital.com/bondmarker. If you have any queries on BondMarker or would like us to add you to our distribution list, please email Tessa Wilkie, data editor, on tessa.wilkie@globalcapital.com. Remember, voters see results first and will have access to exclusive analysis. 
  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 05:15 PM

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.87%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.73%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.64%
4 Barclays 15,336.60 24 7.36%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.07%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,463.63 126 11.65%
2 Citi 52,733.87 134 11.49%
3 HSBC 35,602.36 88 7.76%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 34,198.88 105 7.45%
5 Deutsche Bank 31,295.15 75 6.82%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,778.70 117 7.26%
2 UniCredit 34,255.51 119 7.15%
3 Barclays 32,929.25 80 6.87%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,906.26 88 6.66%
5 BNP Paribas 31,635.81 68 6.60%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 95,260.63 324 7.31%
2 JPMorgan 93,672.90 539 7.18%
3 HSBC 81,838.18 298 6.28%
4 Barclays 67,204.71 213 5.15%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,543.68 217 5.10%