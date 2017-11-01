Steinhoff collapse rocks Europe’s CB market

“For the time being it is wait and see mode, until PwC comes out with properly audited financials,” said an equity-linked banker. The accountancy firm was called in on Tuesday to investigate accounting irregularities at Steinhoff.“They aren’t just going to be focusing on 2017," the banker said. "They ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.