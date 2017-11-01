Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LCH adds to Aussie dollar range

LCH has added more Australian dollar lines to its clearing business in the market, including Australian dollar bank bill reference rate (BBSW) against Aonia overnight basis swaps in its product range.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:15 PM

LCH already commands a dominant position in the Aussie dollar swaps market, clearing around 85% of all interest rates denominated in the currency. The clearing house marks the currency as its fourth largest market for swap clearing activity.

In a statement, LCH said that adding the cash-BBSW swaps (BOBs) ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 410,157.80 1559 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 374,329.30 1699 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 355,769.11 1281 7.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 264,681.04 904 5.83%
5 Barclays 262,378.33 1043 5.78%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 44,828.30 188 6.90%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,905.56 132 5.68%
3 BNP Paribas 34,520.41 203 5.31%
4 JPMorgan 32,206.04 109 4.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,868.41 102 4.90%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,329.49 103 8.76%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,476.82 98 7.25%
3 Citi 17,646.93 109 6.93%
4 UBS 17,372.80 70 6.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,096.75 96 6.71%