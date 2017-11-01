Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MUFG hires ex-UniCredit banker for lev loan syndicate

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has appointed Alice Gastaldi to its leveraged finance division, the bank said on Thursday. She had been working at UniCredit for almost eight years.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:15 PM

Gastaldi joins MUFG as head of non-investment grade loan syndicate, in charge of primary structuring and distribution of syndicated non-investment grade corporate and leveraged loans. It is a new role, according to a MUFG source. 

She will start the role at the end of February. She ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 410,157.80 1559 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 374,329.30 1699 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 355,769.11 1281 7.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 264,681.04 904 5.83%
5 Barclays 262,378.33 1043 5.78%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 44,828.30 188 6.90%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,905.56 132 5.68%
3 BNP Paribas 34,520.41 203 5.31%
4 JPMorgan 32,206.04 109 4.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,868.41 102 4.90%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,329.49 103 8.76%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,476.82 98 7.25%
3 Citi 17,646.93 109 6.93%
4 UBS 17,372.80 70 6.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,096.75 96 6.71%