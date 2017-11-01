Watermark
Deutsche Post cheers equity-linked investors with €1bn negative yielder

Deutsche Post DHL Group secured excellent terms on Wednesday when it issued a €1bn convertible bond at a negative yield, despite investors having been distracted by the collapse of Steinhoff International’s share and bond prices the same day.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 01:00 PM

Deutsche Post DHL announced the CB alongside another €500m 10 year senior bond.

Both deals were intended to refinance liabilities and to increase assets for pension obligations in the UK.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was global coordinator on both the CB and the senior bond ...

