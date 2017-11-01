Watermark
Alpha goes soft after ECB’s CPT discrimination

Alpha Bank has structured a newly rated covered bond programme in soft bullet format — in contrast to its Greek peers, which have all recently issued from conditional pass through (CPT) programmes. The choice of structure follows European Central Bank’s announcement that it will not invest in CPTs, and comes ahead of a probable tightening in repo terms for such deals.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:30 PM

On Wednesday Moody’s assigned Alpha Bank’s newly structured Mortgage Covered Bonds II programme a preliminary rating of B3 based on the issuer’s counterparty risk assessment of Caa2.

The rating benefits from the issuer’s commitment to maintain a minimum overcollateralization at 5.3%, the strengths of the Greek ...

