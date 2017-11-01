Alpha goes soft after ECB’s CPT discrimination

On Wednesday Moody’s assigned Alpha Bank’s newly structured Mortgage Covered Bonds II programme a preliminary rating of B3 based on the issuer’s counterparty risk assessment of Caa2.The rating benefits from the issuer’s commitment to maintain a minimum overcollateralization at 5.3%, the strengths of the Greek ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.