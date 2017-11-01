EGW proves there’s still Swiss appetite for duration

Triple-A rated EGW is guaranteed by the Swiss Confederation and is a regular issuer in Swiss francs.“EGW is considered a similar credit quality to Swiss cantons,” said a banker on the deal. The Canton of Ticino for example, also a regular issuer, raised Sfr100m ($101.7m) last week ...
