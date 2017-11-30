Watermark
Vietnam passes new law to boost SOE sell-downs

Vietnam is giving a fillip to transparency around IPOs of state-owned companies, passing a new law that will allow firms that are being privatised to conduct a public bookbuilding. While a step in the right direction, the effect of the law is still being debated, with many problems yet to be overcome, writes Jonathan Breen.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 12:00 PM

Until now, the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was executed with a per share price determined by a public auction process and direct negotiations with strategic investors. Needless to say, this method has led to expensive valuations that have deterred international as well as institutional investor involvement.

