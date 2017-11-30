Watermark
Deutsche Bank tweaks top ranks in Asia ECM

Deutsche Bank shook up the senior ranks of its equity capital markets desk in Asia this week, removing the co-head structure and merging ECM with equity derivatives. The move comes amid a global reorganisation being rolled out from the bank’s headquarters that combines the equity and debt financing units with markets. John Loh reports.

  • By John Loh
  • 12:00 PM
A memo sent to staff of the German lender and seen by GlobalCapital Asia said that ECM and strategic equity transactions group (SETG) will be merged into a single group as part of the global rejig. Jason Cox has been appointed head of ECM for Asia Pacific ...

