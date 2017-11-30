Watermark
Go to Global edition

Scant supply of dollar deals from Thailand boosts CPF loan

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) has brightened up Thailand’s offshore syndications market, tapping international liquidity for a $625m loan. With few other deals from the southeast Asian country whetting lenders’ appetite, banks are keen to take a piece of the fundraising. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 12:00 PM

CPF Investment, a unit of Thai agro-industrial and food conglomerate CPF, has approached the market for a $625m borrowing, led by Kasikornbank and Mizuho.

One set of potential participants received invitations for the fundraising late last month, but large Taiwanese banks that are CPF’s relationship lenders are understood ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,099.85 83 6.34%
2 UBS 14,128.67 88 5.56%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,684.77 57 4.60%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,241.77 53 4.43%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.29%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,991.30 232 7.89%
2 Citi 33,788.47 195 7.84%
3 JPMorgan 25,849.14 141 6.00%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,466.52 111 4.98%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,923.39 139 4.62%

Asian polls & awards