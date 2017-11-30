Tian Lun Gas exits with nine for HK$1.25bn borrowing

Bank of Taiwan and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. They launched the deal into general syndication in early October. The two retained HK$240m each at the end of the process, said bankers close to the situation.They brought in Taiwan Cooperative Bank ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.