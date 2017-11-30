Watermark
Go to Global edition

Indonesia proves savvy with $4bn maiden SEC registered bond

The Republic of Indonesia added yet another feather to its cap this week, selling its first SEC-registered bond on Monday. The sovereign has long been considered one of the most sophisticated debt issuers in Asia, and its new $4bn transaction shows how far it has come, writes Morgan Davis.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 12:00 PM

Indonesia’s transactions have in many ways become uninteresting for a market that is used to the country’s success in the international debt market. But the sale of its first SEC-registered deal puts the sovereign on a new playing field.

“When you are an issuer, having as many channels ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,099.85 83 6.34%
2 UBS 14,128.67 88 5.56%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,684.77 57 4.60%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,241.77 53 4.43%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.29%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,991.30 232 7.89%
2 Citi 33,788.47 195 7.84%
3 JPMorgan 25,849.14 141 6.00%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,466.52 111 4.98%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,923.39 139 4.62%

Asian polls & awards