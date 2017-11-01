Rare PIK toggle emerges, but volumes still low as second lien grows

McGraw-Hill is looking to raise $250m with a privately placed PIK toggle bond, which has a five year tenor and a one year non-call period. Credit Suisse and Jefferies are leading the sale, with the notes expected to be priced on Thursday.The borrower is selling ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.