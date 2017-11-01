Watermark
Rare PIK toggle emerges, but volumes still low as second lien grows

McGraw-Hill Education launched a new payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle high yield bond on Wednesday, as part of a bigger refinancing package. Once an indicator of peaking credit conditions, PIK toggle deals have become increasingly rare as borrowers head to cheaper and more flexible second lien loans.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:00 PM

McGraw-Hill is looking to raise $250m with a privately placed PIK toggle bond, which has a five year tenor and a one year non-call period. Credit Suisse and Jefferies are leading the sale, with the notes expected to be priced on Thursday. 

The borrower is selling ...

