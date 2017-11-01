Watermark
Apcoa to reprice refinancing, but House of HR flexes

Repricings and refinancings have dominated this year’s leveraged loan issuance. On Wednesday, Apcoa added one more such deal. But investors proved they can still discriminate, as House of HR had to sweeten the terms of its new refinancing loan.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:45 PM

The European market mirrors the global trend. Refinancings make up 57% of global levloan issuance this year, and slightly more than 60% in Europe, according to Dealogic.

Apcoa, the German car park operator, has joined this list with a repricing of its €350m seven year term loan ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,234.96 80 8.40%
2 BNP Paribas 19,187.84 118 6.65%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,285.33 62 5.30%
4 HSBC 14,724.27 93 5.10%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,455.35 83 5.01%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,407.55 67 8.11%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,683.79 60 7.41%
3 Credit Suisse 6,525.84 66 6.29%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.09%
5 BNP Paribas 5,879.76 64 5.67%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 35,990.71 281 10.72%
2 Citi 28,403.14 226 8.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,438.96 242 8.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,463.41 178 7.29%
5 Barclays 22,652.79 148 6.75%