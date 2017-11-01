Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Market turns on Steinhoff after CEO resignation

Steinhoff International, the global retail conglomerate and one of South Africa’s largest companies, has seen its share price collapse in a historic sell-off, which onlookers say is unprecedented for South African equities.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:30 PM
The company’s share price fell by 63% in Frankfurt trading, falling from a closing price of €3 on Tuesday to €1.10 on Wednesday afternoon, having dropped as low as €0.85 earlier in the day. Its Johannesburg listed shares also fell, by 68.5% — from R55.65 ($4.1) to R17.50 ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 409,142.90 1553 9.05%
2 JPMorgan 371,311.70 1691 8.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 354,122.70 1268 7.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 263,748.26 900 5.83%
5 Barclays 261,990.35 1039 5.79%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 44,828.30 188 6.93%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,905.56 132 5.70%
3 BNP Paribas 33,221.96 199 5.13%
4 JPMorgan 32,206.04 109 4.98%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,868.41 102 4.92%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,151.29 102 8.81%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,237.53 96 7.25%
3 UBS 17,372.80 70 6.91%
4 Citi 17,179.37 107 6.83%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,857.46 94 6.70%