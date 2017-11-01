Market turns on Steinhoff after CEO resignation
Steinhoff International, the global retail conglomerate and one of South Africa’s largest companies, has seen its share price collapse in a historic sell-off, which onlookers say is unprecedented for South African equities.
The company’s share price fell by 63% in Frankfurt trading, falling from a closing price of €3 on Tuesday to €1.10 on Wednesday afternoon, having dropped as low as €0.85 earlier in the day. Its Johannesburg listed shares also fell, by 68.5% — from R55.65 ($4.1) to R17.50
...
