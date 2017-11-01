City of Vienna holds NSV, Schuldschein as lenders dash into books

Vienna entered the Schuldschein market in the middle of November with a €75m triple tranche transaction. Lead Helaba is not accepting any more commitments, as order books has been filled three times over.Helaba offered investors margins of 15bp-20bp, 25bp-30bp and 35bp-40bp over Euribor for the 10, 15 and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.