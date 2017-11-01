Watermark
City of Vienna holds NSV, Schuldschein as lenders dash into books

The City of Vienna’s loans are three times subscribed three weeks into the marketing process, as investor appetite grows for longer-dated maturities.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 02:15 PM

Vienna entered the Schuldschein market in the middle of November with a €75m triple tranche transaction. Lead Helaba is not accepting any more commitments, as order books has been filled three times over.

Helaba offered investors margins of 15bp-20bp, 25bp-30bp and 35bp-40bp over Euribor for the 10, 15 and ...

