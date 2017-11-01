Rating stability favours Fitch-rated covered bonds

Of the 110 covered bond programmes rated by Fitch, only 20 would be directly affected by positive or negative movements in the issuer’s rating. The majority of these deals are soft bullet and hard bullet programmes in Spain and Portugal, which lack liquidity provisions.The sovereign backdrop, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.