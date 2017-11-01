Emirates REIT increases size of deal
Debut sukuk issuer Emirates REIT on Wednesday priced a larger than expected deal of $400m after books reached nearly $1bn.
"There has been limited issuance from Dubai, and we've not really seen a REIT issue from the GCC before," said Hussain Zaidi, EMEA syndicate at Standard Chartered, which was global coordinator on the trade. "Also, from an LTV perspective this looked pretty attractive, with very high quality assets.
